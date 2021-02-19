LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says despite winter weather closing some COVID-19 vaccination sites, the state will have no problem making good on rescheduled appointments.
"We have built out an infrastructure where we can vaccinate about 300,000 people per week and we only get about 100,000 doses," he said. "So we can catch up this very next week. And that's what we're going to do."
Beshear says about 12 percent of Kentucky's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
More vaccines means the state can operate more vaccine sites. Currently, Kentucky is running about 200 locations, and more are likely.
Beshear also credited the Biden administration with shipping out more vaccines.
"It took us from about 53,000 vaccines to about 87,000 in our state program," Beshear said. "They've also doubled the federal pharmacy program, which gave us an extra 13,000, bringing it from 13,000 to 26,000."
Beshear says the federal government says a big supply boost will come in March.
Another vaccine could become available in June, if the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine gets approved by the FDA later this month.
