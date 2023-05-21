LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear brought his statewide bus campaign to Louisville.
Beshear kicked off his general election campaign Friday after securing the Democratic gubernatorial nomination with over 90% of the vote Tuesday night.
Sunday, his tour stopped at the new field office on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, former Kentucky governor and father of Andy Beshear, Steve Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were all there.
Gov. Beshear discussed his work over the past four years amid the pandemic and deadly weather like tornadoes and flooding.
"I don't know about you but even with this historic adversity over these last four years, I am more hopeful and more optimistic about our future here in Kentucky than at any time in my lifetime," Beshear said.
During his tour, the governor highlighted his administration's work on job growth and record economic investment and legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting.
