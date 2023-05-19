LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after Kentucky's primary, the candidates for the state's next governor are already out campaigning.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is laying out a platform that takes a tough stance on crime.
"This is going to be a very clear contrast between Daniel Cameron and Andy Beshear," Cameron said. "And here is the contrast: Daniel Cameron is the law-and-order candidate. Andy Beshear, the catch-and-release candidate."
Incumbent Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vowed to emphasize cooperation across party lines, should he win a second term.
"This race should not be about him or me," he said, speaking of Cameron. "It should be about the people of Kentucky, not calling each other names — not trying to bring in Washington, D.C. — but how we improve peoples' lives."
Beshear's campaign launched a statewide bus tour, which had a scheduled stop in Elizabethtown on Friday and in Louisville on Sunday.
Cameron, the Republican nominee, joined five other GOP candidates in Frankfort on Friday morning for a campaign event.
