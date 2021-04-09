LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a big celebration in west Louisville Friday morning, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed several bills that supporters say will spark transformation in Louisville's west end.
Beshear visited the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in Louisville Friday morning to sign three major bills into law, including SB 4, also known as Breonna's Law. The new law prohibits no-knock warrants except under extreme situations -- such as when there is "clear and convincing" evidence of a violent crime or terroristic activity.
And it requires that body cameras be used, unless the warrant is served by law enforcement in a county with a population of less than 90,000 people, where some departments don't yet have body cams. Those departments still must use audio to record the raids.
The law states that evidence obtained will not be admissible in court if police fail to use body cams or audio during raids. Breonna Taylor's family, including her mother, Tamika Palmer, were there as Beshear signed the bill into law.
Other bills the governor signed Friday include HB 321 -- the West End Opportunity Partnership -- which makes west Louisville a special taxing district. That means 80 percent of extra taxes collected will now go towards economic development projects.
The city and state will contribute the first $30 million, and a board made up of a majority of west Louisville residents will decide how the money is spent.
"This legislation will create $30 million of initial investment in the West End, Beshear said. "That is a good start to address decades of neglect."
Rep. Pamela Stephenson (D-Louisville) says the new law will affect all of Kentucky.
"As west Louisville goes, so goes the state of Kentucky," Stephenson said, "because we will prosper."
Finally, the governor signed SB 270, which helps creates a partnership for teacher training programs at HBCU's Simmons College and Kentucky State University.
Lawmakers called the trio of new laws transformative, but added that there is still a lot more work to do.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.