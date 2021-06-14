LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graeter's Ice Cream introduced its third of six bonus flavors of the season.
Midnight Snack, a malt ice cream and a mix of peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels and brownie pieces, was released by the regional ice cream chain on Sunday.
According to a news release, the bonus flavors are only offered for a limited time and will then be retired for the year.
Graeter's will release more flavors every two to three weeks, with the final flavor announcement on Aug. 9.
