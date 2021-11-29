LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fairdale Elementary School received a grant to fund its greenhouse project.
HDR Engineering gave the money through MSD's Community Benefits Program. The $25,000 grant was used to buy hydroponic tents for the greenhouse at the school.
"Basically, we're working with our children to help them understand water conservation, where water use is coming from, how it's used, and in conjunction with our greenhouses and our gardening, it's a big project," Fairdale Principal Darren Atkinson said. "It's great. The kids understand a whole lot better how things work and function when they get to do hands-on things."
Since its inception, MSD's Community Benefits Program has given more than $450,000 to Jefferson County Public Schools.
The money has paid for STEM materials and supplies, career exploration experiences, playgrounds, outdoor classrooms and more.
