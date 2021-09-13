LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crayons are getting a bit more colorful for some southern Indiana students, in an effort to celebrate various races and cultures.
Thanks to a $7,200 grant from Duke Energy Foundation, every classroom in the New Albany Floyd County Schools district, from preschool to fourth grade, will receive packs of "multicultural crayons and markers," according to a news release from the district.
The colors of the crayons and markers come in various nuances and shades, giving students a variety of colors to choose from when depicting their own skin tones and race.
According to the news release, the grant was the brainchild of NAFC Education Foundation board member Amanda McMonigle. McMonigle shared her own personal experience of her adopted African American boys, who said they only had two crayon color options to represent their own skin tones when working on a project: black and brown.
That's when McMonigle thought of the multicultural crayons.
"I donated boxes of these crayons to my son's kindergarten class and he was thrilled when he brought home his 'All About Me' project," she said, in a statement. "He was able to color his skin and hair the colors that closely match him. His classmates had the same tools to see him and celebrate him."
McMonigle said she went on to ask the Education Foundation Board of Directors to consider providing the crayons and markers to the classroom, and the Duke Energy Foundation agreed to partner with the board to make it possible.
"The Duke Energy Foundation is proud to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives like this project," said Lisa Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in southern Indiana, in a statement. "This is a wonderful opportunity for students to take pride in who they are and showcase their talents."
