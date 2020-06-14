LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for the family of George Floyd released a disturbing second video of his death on Sunday. Ben Crump posted the new video on Instagram that shows bystanders pleading with officers to help Floyd.
Crump writes that "this video is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video. “Get off of his neck! He’s not moving!” “You’re going to let him kill that man in front of you?”" The post continues, "Tou Thao stood guard as Derek Chauvin MURDERED George Floyd ... while witnesses of the execution tried to stand up for JUSTICE, tried to save George’s life!"
The video shows a different angle than the one that sparked days of protests and calls for justice for Floyd.
Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.
The widely seen video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin’s actions and Floyd’s anguish as he gasps for air. It also shows Thao, who was facing the bystanders. Some surveillance videos that have been released show bits and pieces of what happened before Floyd ended up on the ground, but a complete video picture of what happened from start to finish hasn’t emerged. Body camera videos are not expected to be made public until a trial or until the cases are otherwise resolved.
In nationally televised interviews this weekend on ABC and CNN, Crump said Floyd's family intends on filing a civil lawsuit against "everybody" involved in the man's death including all four officers.
