Warning: This story contains graphic images and descriptions.
BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Grayson County woman starved her horses nearly to death, leaving one extremely malnourished horse lying in a field for so long that it had dug a circle around himself with his hooves in feeble attempts to stand up.
Shiloh Lisa Lee, 55, was arrested Sunday on charges of animal cruelty, told police that her horses were thin because they were old and couldn’t put on weight.
She also said the horse that was lying in the field had been put down by a neighbor, according to a police report. When a Grayson County Sheriff's Deputy walked to the horse, he saw that it was still alive.
Seeing the struggling horses troubled neighbors, including Holli Lee, no relation, who alerted authorities.
"The horses were all skin and bones," she said. "They had no hay. There was no grass. It was all mud."
She said she had not seen the horses supplied with food for at least two months.
"Those poor horses," she said. "I can't imagine the agony they were going through. It just kills me."
Before Shiloh Lee was taken to Grayson County Jail, she surrendered her five surviving horses to the Grayson County Sheriff, who is looking for a horse rescue center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.