LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory honored baseball legend Hank Aaron Wednesday morning, ahead of his funeral.
A wreath was laid at his Walk of Fame bat at the corner of East Main Street and South Preston Street.
Aaron hit most of his 755 career home runs with Louisville Slugger bats. He's currently second on the all-time home run list, behind Barry Bonds.
"Truly a great American hero," said Rick Redman, a spokesman for the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. "A great American example of what it means to live a good life, to treat people the right way and to seek to improve the world that he lived in and to leave it a better place than he found it."
Aaron died last week at the age of 86. He'll be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.
Related:
- Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin' Hank
- Aaron's death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers
- Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit
- Louisville man shares a unique connection to baseball legend Hank Aaron on day he passed
- Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.