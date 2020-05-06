CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Green Tree mall in Clarksville has reopened, weeks after it was forced to close because of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's actions to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Although the mall opened for business at 11 a.m. on May 6, it had the option to open two days earlier under the governor's guidelines for reopening the state. Mall officials say they wanted to give tenants a chance to prepare for the reopening.
Customers who ventured in on Wednesday found the typical mall atmosphere wasn't the same as it was before the pandemic, with new safety measures and social distancing guidelines in place. WDRB cameras were not allowed inside to see those changes, but we're told the mall is following state guidelines and adding other measures to minimize the possibility of customers becoming exposed to COVID-19.
Mall officials are encouraging everyone who enters to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart while shopping. And they're requiring mall tenants to do the same, with all employees required to wear masks. The mall is also mandating its stores to: monitor and limit the number of people inside, and place social distancing markers in checkout lines. Fitting rooms will also be closed until further notice.
Temperature checks will be performed on all mall management, security and janitorial staff at the start of each shift, and anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or above, or experiencing other symptoms, will be sent home and advised to contact their healthcare providers.
The mall is also asking customers not to gather in groups of 10 or more in its common areas. And until further notice, there will be no access to soft seating areas, the food court, children's play areas or drinking fountains.
Of course, if you feel sick or have a fever, mall officials want you to stay home.
Even with all of these changes, Stacey Keating, a spokesperson for the mall, says they're excited to welcome customers back inside.
"We know that people probably have a little bit of hesitation in coming back to a large public space like a mall, and so we want to ensure that we are putting protective measures in place that make them feel comfortable with what we're doing and coming back to the property," Keating said.
Green Tree Mall has also adjusted its operating hours. It will now be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.
