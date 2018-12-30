LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo will once again run for the office of AG in 2019, according to WKYT.
Stumbo previously served as Kentucky's Attorney General from 2004 to 2008. He is also a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Stumbo currently works as a lawyer for Morgan and Morgan.
If re-elected, Stumbo says he wants to focus on fighting the opioid epidemic.
"I’ve got a passion about solving that problem,” Stumbo said. "I’ve been lucky to be part of a law firm that won a competitive bid with other law firms across the nation to bring some of these manufacturers and distributors to justice in a court of law. We filed cases on behalf of Attorney General Beshear. I want to see those cases prosecuted. I want to see those people who brought this plague upon Kentucky’s families, I want to see them brought to justice.”
