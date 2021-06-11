LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Stop the gun violence." That's the message from young people as more people were shot on Friday night in Louisville.
Marching outside of Dino's Food Mart in the Russell neighborhood, people held signs asking to stop the violence.
"It makes me feel terrified. It's like I don't even want to leave my own home," said 13-year-old Malachai Partee. "There's kids killing each other over the stupidest things; over money, over who said (what)... This shouldn't happen. This is a wrong thing that should change immediately."
It's why he joined the group outside of the corner store at 26th and Broadway.
"Dino's is setting an example of how to connect with the community," said Bishop Dennis Lyons, of Gospel Missionary Church.
For years, it was known for shootings, drugs and litter, and now Dino's Food Mart is working to repair relationships in the neighborhood.
"They asked what would you like us to do?" said Lyons. "We said to stop selling the drug paraphernalia, stop selling alcohol, clean up the lot, stop the littering and put some money back into the community."
The rain did not stop them from taking a stand. Instead of marching down Broadway, they took a bus to the underpass at 34th Street.
"There is a solution, and when we get there, Hallelujah! But meanwhile, we're not gonna close those doors and hide behind those doors," said Pastor Edith Jones of Sanction House Church. "No, God gave us too much to be scared of every little thing going on in our community."
Partee hopes other kids will hear the message.
"I want kids my age to know this is the wrong thing to do. Don't be killing each other," he said. "Don't use guns. Only use the power of voice."
