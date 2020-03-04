FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of groups, including medical doctors and law enforcement, said more research is needed before medical marijuana should be legalized in Kentucky.
The group held a rally Wednesday in Frankfort, calling on lawmakers in the Kentucky Senate not to pass a bell legalizing marijuana. That bill has already passed the Kentucky House.
Members of the coalition said they understand marijuana may give relief for some people suffering from health issues, but they're concerned that not enough is known about potential side effects.
"In the 20 years I've been in law enforcement, I've met with law enforcement and prosecutors throughout the country," said Chris Cohron of the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association. "Let's not make the mistakes we've seen other states go down. We've watched other states go down the road of medical marijuana, which not shortly thereafter many times led to legalization. This is a slippery slope that we do not need to — for the youth of the Commonwealth of Kentucky — need to go down."
Medical marijuana supporters say it's a safer substitute for many legal narcotics, like opioids.
Related Stories:
- Fate of medical marijuana in the Kentucky Senate still hazy
- Medical marijuana bill passed by Kentucky House may be harder sell in the Senate
- Bill legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky overwhelmingly approved by House committee
- Kentucky House speaker says medical marijuana should not be taxed
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.