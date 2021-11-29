LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested Monday in Lexington for protesting Kentucky Utilities' removal of trees, according to a report by LEX18.
Protesters were out since 9 a.m. hoping to prevent workers from taking the trees down on Lansdowne Drive. Protesters said they wanted more compromise and communication from the utility company.
Police arrested a woman, Laura Zimmerman, who refused to move out from under a tree. Once she was put in handcuffs, neighbors watched from the sidewalk as crews started to cut down the trees.
"We will stand here and cry. I can't even talk about it," said Roberta Erna, a resident of the neighborhood. "These trees are absolutely gorgeous. And they don't pose a threat. And we will stand here and we will watch them take these trees down. They will take them down. Why? Because they can."
A KU spokesperson said removing the trees is critical to protect the safety and reliability of their system.
In a statement, Mayor Linda Gorton condemned the move, saying the city is filing a formal complaint with the Public Service Commission.
