LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A makeshift memorial is honoring tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Leo Soto flew into the state from Florida to help set it up outside the ruins of the county courthouse, and volunteers quickly added to it.
A printing company offered to print photos of the victims for free and thousands of flowers were also donated.
Photos of the victims on the memorial range from infants, the elderly, and ages in between.
"I know how it feels to look at these pictures and think 'that could have been my sister, that could have been my grandmother, that could have been my daughter,'" said Soto, who founded the Wall of Hope Foundation after the Miami condo collapse. "So I know how difficult it is, and I know how important it is to give people an avenue to express their grief."
Soto said he wants to help people heal. When he lost friends in the condo collapse, he said it was community support that helped him.
A candlelight vigil also honored the victims. Hundreds gathered Wednesday night in Mayfield to remember those who lost their lives in the tornado.
"It's ... it's good to see people that made it," JR Ramsey, who attended the vigil, said. "We've been together, I've been ... I've seen them all. I've seen a bunch come and I've seen a bunch go, and it's like a family. It's good to see the ones that made it."
The group gathered to pray for everyone in their community and throughout the commonwealth dealing with tornado damage.
As of Wednesday night, there were 74 deaths related to the tornadoes and 100 people still unaccounted for.
