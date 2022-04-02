LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand reopening and 25th anniversary celebration was held for a music store in southern Indiana.
Guitar Emporium at Maxwell's House of Music officially reopened on Saturday as Maxwell's House of Music celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Maxwell's House of Music, in Jeffersonville, purchased the Guitar Emporium on March 4.
After hearing Guitar Emporium's plans of closing, Maxwell's House of Music wanted to keep the store's tradition alive. With the purchase, Guitar Emporium was merged into Maxwell's 12,500-foot facility in Jeffersonville to ensure the "heritage and importance of the brand" wouldn't fade away.
"We found out Guitar Emporium was closing and we couldn't let that happen," Maxwell's co-owner Mark Maxwell said. "That place is iconic."
Finn Matzek, a member of a local band Abstract Agenda, took lessons at Maxwell's.
"I feel like I'm a very good performer, a lot of that experience as a performer is because of Maxwell's and the lessons I've done," Metzk said.
The Guitar Emporium at Maxwell's House of Music is located at 1710 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
"Back in the day, you knew that if you wanted to get a new piece of gear, you went to Mom's Music. If you wanted to get a vintage piece of gear, you went to Guitar Emporium," Maxwell said. "Now you can come to both in one building."
