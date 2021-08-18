LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found at Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park High School after an apparent fight in the cafeteria.
MetroSafe confirms that police were called to investigate the report of a gun at the school around 11 a.m. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said a gun was found in a trash can outside the school, and one student is facing charges.
Police were on the PRP campus, which appears to be on lockdown following an altercation in the cafeteria. Murphy said the building is secure, and no one was hurt. She says parents who have arrived at the school will be allowed to pick up their children early.
Videos sent to WDRB News show a fight inside the school, but none of the video is clear enough to see a gun.
This story will be updated.
