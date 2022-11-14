LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found at Butler High School on Monday morning, according to school officials.
Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families of the school located on Crums Lane in Shively.
Principal William Allen said in the letter that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS Police were called, and an investigation turned up a gun in backpack. Williams said the gun was never used to make a threat in the building.
Officials said the student that brought the gun to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
Here is a copy of the letter sent home to Butler High School families:
November 14, 2022
Dear Butler High School Families,
The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our top priority. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.
This morning, we received a tip that a student had a gun at school. Immediately, our School Safety Administrator contacted JCPS Police. During the investigation, a gun was found in a student’s backpack. The gun was never displayed in a threatening manner in the building.
The student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and use this as an opportunity to reinforce that no weapon should ever be brought to school or on a school bus.
We also want to thank the person who brought this to our attention. Please continue the school safety conversation with your student(s):
- If you see something, say something.
- Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.
- Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.
- No weapon should ever be brought to a school or on a school bus.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8220.
Sincerely,
William Allen
Principal
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.