LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Marion C. Moore School is facing disciplinary action after a gun was found in their backpack Tuesday.
Marion C. Moore Principal Traci Hunt informed families in a letter Tuesday that the gun was recovered Tuesday morning.
The gun was not used in a threatening manner, and nothing else was recovered during a search, according to the letter provided by Jefferson County Public Schools.
"The student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined according to JCPS policy," Hunt's letter says.
JCPS security investigated the incident, according to the letter. The student was not identified.
