LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun store owners across the nation, including in Kentucky, say they’re seeing spiking sales
A Lexington gun store owner said a lot of buyers have never bought a gun before.
“Quite a bit are first-time gun owners, but then again, our regulars are buying a lot more than they normally would,” said Kevin Mashni, owner of Sam’s Gold & Pawn.
Data from the FBI indicates the agency is conducting more background checks than ever before. Since 1998, monthly background checks have exceed 3 million only three times: in December 2015, after mass shootings in Paris and San Bernardino, California; and in March and May of this year, according to a story by LEX18.
The data reflect background checks that have been initiated — not gun sales. Some purchases also do not require background checks.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation this month also said that retailers estimate that 40% of sales in the first four months of the year went to first-time gun buyers. The trade association said that first-time gun buyers normally account for 24% of sales.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.