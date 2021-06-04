LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown is building a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd announced Friday its first-ever home-building donation for the city in Clark County. The project will be built at 175 Maple Drive, which was previously blighted, city-owned property.
"Our community has much to offer for new homeowners and we can't wait to meet the family who will make a new home here," Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said in a news release. "Tackling blight is a challenge for all cities but with partners like Habitat for Humanity the process is much easier and comes with a great reward for everyone involved."
A single mother and two young children were selected to receive the house once construction is completed, according to Jerry Leonard, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd County.
Construction on the home will begin in early 2022 and is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
"We are so excited to be able to partner to together and provide affordable housing options to the City of Charlestown," Leonard said. "The residents and businesses of Charlestown have already started reaching out to help build this house. This will be one of the most exciting builds we have done in our 30 years of serving the area."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.