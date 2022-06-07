LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most popular musicals ever has landed in Louisville once again.
"Hamilton" opened Tuesday night at the Kentucky Center downtown.
The smash Broadway musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers.
The show is estimated to have an economic impact of nearly $12.9 million during its two-week run in Louisville.
Fans were filling the lobby and taking photos outside ahead of the show Tuesday night.
"I think 'Hamilton' is an event," PNC Broadway President Leslie Broecker said. "It's something that people look forward to for months and months and years at a time, so to be able to come down here, do their photo shots, I think is just exciting to see everyone finally back downtown."
Some tickets are still available and the best way to secure them is through the "Hamilton" lottery, that will still be open for a few more days.
Tickets are also available online depending on the date.
