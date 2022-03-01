ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County averaged about one drug related-death a week during 2021. Now, agencies are working towards finding answers for why it increased and a solution to the problem.
Deputy Coroner Shana Norton is likely one of the first people on scene when someone dies.
"We have the job and the duty to give families those answers of, 'Your loved one died because of X, Y, and Z,'" said Norton.
But Norton said that job has had its challenges over the last few years.
"It seems like it's just drug overdose after drug overdose," she said.
In 2021, Hardin County had 50 drug-related deaths. In 2020, the county had 41 drug-related deaths. But between 2017 and 2019, Hardin County had about 60 drug-related deaths total.
The reason for the increase is a tough question for coroners, and other first responders like Tim Carr, the deputy director for Hardin County EMS.
"Is it because people are stuck at home? Is it because they're afraid to go out because of COVID? We don't know," said Carr. "We're talking about recreational drug use where this is happening. It's not just prescription drugs, it's recreational drug use."
Norton said at least one reason is likely because the drugs people think they are taking are often not the actual drug they think it is.
"Just because you're buying heroin from the same person, it may not be heroin, it may be fentanyl and that's the big, that's the killer," Norton said.
In response to the recent increase, Norton and other law enforcement agencies are creating the Drug Fatality Review Board. Norton said it's an effort to look for solutions and spread awareness to the drug-related deaths.
"I think that's our first step at least in Hardin County to at least start with the deaths and start reviewing those," said Norton.
Two months into 2022, Norton said Hardin County has had five confirmed drug-related deaths, and seven pending as possible drug-related deaths.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.