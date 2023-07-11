LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Hardin County are picking up the pieces of broken windows after two teens took a joy ride and shot at nearly 40 cars on Sunday morning.
“It's crazy," Doug Kelley said.
Kelley woke up Sunday to Radcliff police knocking at his door telling him someone shot through his son's car window.
"Saw my son's car right away," Kelley said. "He always parks in the street and that's not happening anymore."
Kelley already got the damage repaired.
"Took about a day and a half of calling the insurance company," Kelley said. "They came out and replaced it right here; we didn't have to take it in, that was nice."
But shattered glass still lies on Kelley's street, and plastic covers neighbors cars, who are still waiting on a repair.
There were 26 cars in E-town and another 13 in Radcliff shot at.
"Anytime you get damaged like that, it's devastating," Kelley said.
Police said 19-year-olds Darius Earls and Buster Diebold admitted to shooting out the car windows with a BB gun after their shift at the Amazon facility in Shepherdsville Sunday morning.
"There was no legitimate reason," E-town Police Public Affairs Officer John Thomas said. "This was two knuckleheads who were bored and looking for something to do and decided to go on a rampage through our community."
Surveillance video caught the 2009 Kia Optima, with Earls and Diebold inside, traveling down Kelley's street. Police said community members provided several security camera videos for the investigation, and it played a big role in finding the suspects.
"These kinds of actions that probably could have been gotten away with in the past are now much easier for us to investigate," Officer Thomas said.
The two teens have been charged with criminal mischief, a felony.
“Well, I hope they had fun doing it because I have a funny feeling they're going to be paying for this for a while," Kelley said.
Police are asking anyone who may have discovered similar damage in that same time frame Sunday morning to give them a call at 270-765-4125 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers line at 800-597-8123.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.