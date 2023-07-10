LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were arrested after police said they admitted to driving around and shooting out the windows of 39 vehicles in Elizabethtown and Radcliff over the weekend.
The Elizabethtown Police Department said Monday it started investigating early Sunday after taking reports of 26 vehicles with busted windows and thousands of dollars in damage.
Police said 19-year-olds Darius Earls and Buster Diebold, both of Radcliff, admitted to police that they decided to drive around and shoot out car windows in both cities with a BB gun when they got off work from Amazon in Shepherdsville Sunday morning.
The teens admitted to shooting out the windows of 26 vehicles in Elizabethtown and 13 in Radcliff, where the Radcliff Police Department is conducting its own investigation, police said.
A black BB gun was recovered from the vehicle the teens were in.
Elizabethtown Police are asking anyone in the city or in Radcliff with similar damage sustained Sunday morning to file a police report.
Earls and Diebold were arrested and charged with criminal mischief. They're being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
