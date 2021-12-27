LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools are organizing supplies for victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes on Tuesday, and could use some help.
The district is working with the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative to gather items.
On Tuesday, volunteers will sort through, pack and move the items.
District officials said tall boxes are being used, so anyone with a strong back is welcome.
For those interested in helping, volunteers will start at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. at the Old East Hardin Middle School on College Street in Glendale. Volunteers are asked to meet in the cafeteria.
