RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenagers in Hardin County now have a place to call their own.
Lakera Adams had a grand opening for The Hangout Club last week. The club officially opens for teens Thursday.
The space is off East Lincoln Trail in Radcliff. Adams said she wanted to created a place for kids and teenagers 12-18, because she felt there was a lack of things for them to do in the community.
"We hear that a lot, that we need more for our youth," said Toshie Murrell, vice president of the Radcliff Small Business Alliance.
Murrell said she believes The Hangout Club will be a great addition to Radcliff.
"The best thing I like about it is it's supervised, and it's a safe place," she said.
Adams also owns a day care and said she's keeping up will COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines for the older kids, just like she is the little ones. Masks are required at the club, surfaces will be sanitized, and hand sanitizer will be commonplace.
The space includes a room for snacks, a game room with various gaming devices and several TVs, a music studio and computer lab. Adams said she plans to offer a mentoring program, too.
"I'm passionate about kids in general and looking for a way I can help impact their lives but in a good way," she said.
Even with a focus on providing a safe, supervised space, Adams said another big goal is to help with education and provide internet access through the computer lab. There is a membership fee of $150/month associated with the club, which Adams said will help go toward the weekly tutoring that is offered from her staff with education backgrounds.
"I wanted to have a place where they could come, they could use the computers here for homework and have teachers who can help them with the homework process," she said.
Adams said she believes there is a need for this type of space more than ever, because the county's north library branch just closed.
"(Kids) have no where to go honestly," Adams said. "The closest library is about 35 minutes away, and that depends on where you stay here."
The Hangout Club is open for kids and teenagers 12-18, six days each week, beginning Oct. 1.
Monday-Thursday: 2-6:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 2-10 p.m. (after 7 p.m. for ages 16-18)
For questions about enrollment, call 270-390-4136.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.