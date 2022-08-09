LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground.
According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field.
Houghlin said 37-year-old Faleshia Denham of Glendale, Kentucky, was a passenger riding in the front seat of the aircraft. While the aircraft was on the ground, Houghlin said she got out of the plane to switch seats with a family member who was riding in the back.
In the process, she accidentally walked into the aircraft's propeller, which was still active, according to Houghlin. She died as a result of her injuries.
Houglin said her cause of death is listed as "blunt force trauma."
