LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Hardware stores are seeing more foot traffic during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Even on a gloomy Tuesday there was a constant flow of people going in and out of Oscar’s Hardware in Germantown.
“I’ve been in here a lot. This is actually probably my third time this week maybe,” customer Adrienne Nixon said.
She said because she is spending more time at home she figured it would be a good time make some home improvements.
Oscar's Hardware officials said they are also frequently getting frequent customer orders by phone.
“Biggest increases we’ve seen in the last week and a half are paint and accessories and gardening things,” Manager Paul Fussenegger said.
Big box hardware stores, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s, are also noticeably busy.
Nixon said, “I was in Lowe’s yesterday, and there was just way more people and the amount of contact was a little bit closer."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged business deemed essential to take steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Some stores are limiting the amount of people inside and trying to control where they stand in the check-out line.
Fussenegger said Oscar's Hardware has boxed off 6-foot squares to prompt customers to keep within social distancing guidelines.
“Obviously we’re doing our part and we hope that all our customers do their part as well,” he said.
Fussenegger said the store is also encouraging curbside pick-up.
Home Depot told WDRB News, “We’re aggressively reiterating physical distancing and reminding customers through signage and on our PA system, and we're closing early to sanitize daily. Promoting safety is a top priority for us. As an essential retailer, our stores remain open so customers have access to vital supplies for their businesses and homes like HVAC, water heaters, appliances, and electrical and plumbing materials.”
WDRB reached out to Lowe's and is still waiting to hear back from the company.
