LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be showing off their basketball skills at Kentucky Kingdom starting Friday.
They'll be performing at Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay from June 17 through June 24. The performances will take place each day at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
There will be a 30-minute meet and greet following each 30-minute performance.
The three Harlem Globetrotters performing at Wham Middleton, Jet Rivers and Scooter Christensen.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.