LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A child is dead after an off-road vehicle accident in Harrison County, Indiana.
Officials with the Indiana Department of National Resources say officers were sent to an address off of Highway 11 in Elizabeth around 4 p.m. Friday after getting a call from the 13-year-old driver of the off-roading vehicle.
A 12-year-old passenger of the vehicle was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with "serious injuries." The child, who has not been identified yet, died around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 13-year-old driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the accident.
Indiana Conservation officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
