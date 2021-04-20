LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky resident has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
According to a news release from FBI Louisville, Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He's facing three charges, including:
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding an Officer, Causing Bodily Injury
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of Justice / Congress
Randolph is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.
