Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky resident has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

According to a news release from FBI Louisville, Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was taken into custody on Tuesday. 

He's facing three charges, including:

  • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding an Officer, Causing Bodily Injury
  • Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
  • Obstruction of Justice / Congress

Randolph is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

