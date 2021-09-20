LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you dare to go underground on Halloween in Kentucky?
The Gorge Underground is providing Haunted Mine Tours for people 8 years old and older. The attraction is a two-hour drive to Eastern Kentucky.
Your journey will start in a custom-built cave boat through the 100-year-old mine. But guests won't be alone as zombie miners have taken over.
It takes one hour to get through, with a portion of the tour on foot.
Tickets start at $60.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.