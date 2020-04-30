LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public pools in Kentucky have to remain closed through at least June, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday.
Stack said that there’s “almost no way” that kids, teens and adults can go to a pool and comply with social distancing guidance.
“It’s just not pragmatically possible,” he said.
“Public pools are not something we’re going to see, certainly not in the early part of the summer,” Stack said. “Certainly not in May and June.”
Gov. Andy Beshear also said the rule would apply to communal pools, such as those at apartment complexes.
“Let’s not try to be the exception,” he said.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, the World Health Organization said that “fecal shedding has been demonstrated from some patients, and viable virus has been identified in a limited number of case reports,” though the agency said that “the fecal-oral route does not appear to be a driver of COVID-19 transmission.”
