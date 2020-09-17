LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Clark County, Indiana, say a mosquito sample collected in August has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
According to a news release, the Indiana Department of Health notified the Clark County Health Department on Sept. 15 that a mosquito sample collected in downtown Charlestown on Aug. 26 had tested positive.
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Indiana this year, but 80 percent of people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. However, officials want to remind residents to take steps to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
"It is important for everyone to take appropriate precautions to avoid mosquito bites. There is no human vaccine and there is no cure for West Nile virus infection, but it can be prevented," Dr. Eric Yazel said in a statement.
Tips to prevent mosquito bites include using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Avoid being outside during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
Mosquitoes can lay their eggs in sources of water as small as a bottle cap and can complete their life cycle, from egg to adult, in about a week. The health department will continue surveillance throughout the county and will continue mosquito control efforts until this year's first "freezing" temperatures.
