LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The predominant COVID-19 variant in Jefferson County currently is Omicron.
Officials with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said that information has been confirmed through wastewater tests.
"We always underestimated the actual amount of COVID circulating in the community and we always will," Dr. Jeff Howard said. "There is no way to capture all that data. What it should serve as a litmus test to give people an idea of the amount of COVID that may be spreading in the community and allow them to make informed decisions based on their personal risk profiles."
Howard said it's not clear if this latest variant causes more severe symptoms, but it is confirmed it's highly contagious.
UofL Health said there are currently 43 patients with COVID-19 in its six facilities, and that's on par with the data from the past few of weeks. And it's a lot more manageable than last summer when there were hundreds of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
"We know a lot more, and have ways of protecting ourselves, and so that's what we just have to stay on top of. It's not gone," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief Medical Officer for UofL Health. "It is still here. I know it will be something that we will need to learn to live with."
Smith said the best tool to protect yourself is to be up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
As for contract tracing health officials say it's not as feasible as it was before, but it still happens in some cases.
Jefferson County's risk level for COVID-19 is currently yellow, meaning medium risk.
