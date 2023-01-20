LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky.
According to the state health department, the case was first reported in December in Christian County, Kentucky.
In a news release, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness says the case is connected to an outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, where 85 children got sick. That outbreak started in October.
CDC data shows both Kentucky and Ohio with two of the lowest vaccination rates amongst states.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
"The outbreak in Columbus is a reminder that when immunization rates fall, we are at risk to have an outbreak of measles -- and kids who have not had all of their measles vaccines are at risk," said Dr. Kris Bryant, a Norton Children's Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician. "If kids aren't up-to-date. I encourage parents to make an appointment to get their kids vaccinated."
Measles can be very dangerous to babies and children. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose or red and watery eyes. Children can also suffer complications from measles including pneumonia and encephalitis.
Measles is preventable with a two-dose MMR vaccine. The CDC recommends children receive their first dose of the vaccine when they are 12-15 months old, and the second dose when they are 4-6 years old.
One dose of the vaccine is about 93 percent effective, while both doses are about 97 percent effective, according to the CDC.
The Department of Public Health and Wellness provides children and adult vaccines. Find locations and how to schedule an appointment here.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.