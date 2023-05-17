LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A substantial police presence surrounded the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) office in Frankfort on Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police received a call about a person with a firearm in the KYTC building on Mero Street around 3 p.m. KSP said police are clearing the buildings.
There have been no shots fired or injuries, according to police. KSP said there is no threat to the public.
"Our priority is the safety of our people, and I am personally grateful to our law enforcement for swiftly responding and ensuring everyone is safe," Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted.
"We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location," Frankfort Police Department posted on Facebook.
The Frankfort Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily CLOSED. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back for updates.— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) May 17, 2023
The building is located at 200 Mero St. in Frankfort.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.