NASHVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Heavy rain this week left big flooding problems in Brown County, Indiana.
The town of Nashville experienced high water. One business was left with dozens of cars submerged and buildings flooded. Damage is estimated to be more than $60,000.
Debby Guffey owns the Brown County Tire & Auto Services business. She says the auto shop has been in her family for 27 years, and this is the worst flooding she's ever seen.
"It makes me sick," Guffey said. "It makes me sick, because we tried to put everything up. I've been putting stuff up all day, and I came out and the water was just everywhere! We had to get out of there because the electricity was still on and we were getting shocked, so we had to get out."
As for flood insurance, Guffey says doesn't have a policy. She says she never renewed her policy because she wasn't paid the last time her building flooded.
