LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highland Baptist Church has placed more than 100 white crosses on its lawn to make a strong statement against racism, police brutality and injustice.
The church held a powerful, at times emotional, service Thursday evening to place the crosses in the ground. Each small, white cross has a name on it to represent a life lost.
"Tonight we are acknowledging the fact that there is a lot of violence in our midst," Associate Minister Lauren Jones Mayfield said. "As people drive by, as they walk by, I'm noticing that they're already slowing down a little bit to see our marquee, to see the names on the crosses ... . I hope that when they do, they will feel a discomfort within them."
Most of the crosses represent Black people who were killed by police in the U.S.
"These are not just statistics, these are real people and names," said Carlson Hartson, an associate pastor for faith formation. "And no matter what transpired in the midst of how they were killed ... it matters that they died and that we mourn their death."
Crosses to mark high profile deaths of other Black Americans, such as Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery, were also included.
"We're including some of the high profile ones from other years as well because we feel like this has been something that has been going on for a long time," Jones Mayfield said. "This isn't just new with Breonna Taylor or George Floyd."
Jones Mayfield said the church asked Black Lives Matter Louisville for the group's blessing to place the crosses and hold the service. Leaders of the predominantly white congregation say they felt a responsibility to take a strong stance and speak up for Black lives.
"It's going to take all of us, not just one or two of us, but this movement to rise up and to say we need to shine brightly ... and when we can all shine, the world will be a brighter, more just, more equitable place," Jones Mayfield said.
The crosses will remain up for four weeks. The church hopes people will stop, take notice, and pray for the lives lost and the surviving families.
