LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville coffee shop is closing after 22 years in business.
The owners of Highland Coffee Company made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
"To say this has been a gut-wrenching decision would be a huge understatement, Greg and Natalie Hofer wrote.
"We have overcome many challenges over 22 years, but as the reality has set in that we are facing another COVID winter ahead, we realize this is the decision we need to make, both as a business and personally."
The coffee shop, which is located next to Urban Outfitters on Bardstown Road, opened in 1999 and specializes in vegan treats.
The Hofers say their company wasn't only about the coffee, it was about bringing the community together in "a warm and inviting space."
"In the current world conditions that remains limited, becomes much more limited during winter months, and there is little sign of that changing in the near future, the owners wrote in the Facebook post.
"How fortunate we have been to meet so many amazing people who have been a part of our daily lives and supported us all these years."
The last day of business for Highland Coffee Company will be on Sept. 9.
