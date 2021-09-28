LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train crash in Bullitt County closed a major highway at the same time a fatal crash shut down Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin tells WDRB that there were no injuries in the crash involving a train and semi on Highway 44, but 44 East reopened about 11:30 a.m., according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan T. Yuodis.
Video from a viewer that was sent to WDRB shows the train hit a loaded Saia LTL Freight semi that sent debris into a nearby parking lot.
The closing of 44 compounded problems for traffic in Bullitt County. A semi crash before dawn on Tuesday shut down I-65 at the Shepherdsville exit. At least one person was killed. The crash happened in the northbound lanes, but the southbound lanes were also shut down. The interstate isn't likely to open until Tuesday afternoon.
