LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual Labor Day activity won't be quite complete this year.
The 'Hike Bike and Paddle' event held at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville is now 'Hike and Bike.'
Mayor Greg Fischer said the paddling portion was canceled because of dangerous conditions on the Ohio River. High water caused by Hurricane Ida could be problematic for paddlers.
Federal agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) all weighed in on the decision.
The hiking and biking portions of the event will go on as planned. It starts at 8 a.m. Monday morning at the Community Boat House on River Road.
Biking is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. while Zumba will be offered at 8 a.m. The event will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Participants are encouraged to bring water bottles as no refill water stations will be provided.
