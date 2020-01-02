LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Thrusday that human remains were found in Iroquois Park.
Lydia Sherrer, who was hiking in the area Wednesday, found the bones. She often goes on hikes through the area closest to her home just outside the park. When she went off the trail Wednesday, she noticed something unusual.
"I started walking closer and said 'that's too big to be a deer. Dog? No. Bear? No, bears don't live around here. Oh, yeah. That's a human skull,'" she said.
Sherrer immediately called police, and just around 4:30 p.m., LMPD's Homicide Unit launched an investigation. On Thursday, LMPD's team, along with the county coroner's office and the medical examiner had K-9 teams searching for more remains.
Just before noon, Sgt. Lamont Washington released a statement confirming the findings.
"We can now confirm that human remains were discovered in Iroquois Park yesterday by the dispatched LMPD 3rd Division Officers," Washington said in the statement. "Our Homicide Unit is handling the investigation as a Death investigation at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit is working closely with the Coroner's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office in order to try to establish an identity on the deceased. The bones were quite weathered. These types of investigations are often a lengthy process. This is all we are releasing at this time."
Sherrer said she thinks the body had been there for quite some time.
"Very weathered bones, all white, all kind of chewed on a little bit around the corners by animals," she said as she described their condition. "The few bones that I could see poking up through the leaves were kind of scattered around."
Investigators are still working to identify the remains. It could be quite some time before that information is released.
LMPD said it will update the public as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.