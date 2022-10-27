LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween on Hillcrest is alive and well, even if the decorations scare the life out of neighbors.
Neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue, in between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue, decorate their homes every fall for Halloween. Hundreds of families have turned out nightly for the October tradition that returned to street-wide trick-or-treating this year, after not being able to the last two years due to COVID-19.
Rock Wright, whose family lives on Hillcrest Avenue, calls the annual tradition in the Crescent Hill neighborhood a symbol of Louisville's character.
"My aunt and uncle, they lived here forever. It's part of the house, it's part of the block, part of the neighborhood," Wright said. "Hillcrest is nothing without Halloween. It means everything to us, we look forward to it every year. We dress up, let the kids play in the yard. Everybody is safe, having a good time, that's what it's about."
On Thursday, hundreds of people walked up and down the street to see the decorations that included robotic skeletons and ghosts, inflatables, and Halloween-themed displays.
Danny and Karen Moore brought their young grandson to Hillcrest Avenue on Thursday evening.
"We used to bring our son all the time, now we're bring our grandson," Danny said. "We couldn't ask for better weather and a good time."
"It's wonderful, it's great memories, making great memories," Karen said.
Trick-or-treating goes from 5 to 9 p.m. every night through Halloween. Parking is available on Hillcrest Avenue or any of the nearby side streets.
"It's really special, you have a lot of people coming out here, there are a few houses around here that have buckets and people can contribute to people that are hungry," said Larry, a first-time attender who didn't give his last name. "It's a really good cause, and it doesn't hurt much to be nice to people."
