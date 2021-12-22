LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wheelchair accessible playground in Hillview is one step closer to reaching its goal of opening soon.
The Hillview City Council and mayor donated $300,000 to the project on Wednesday.
The playground is being built in honor of Jesse Schott, who died of brain cancer in 2018 at the age of 17.
The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area is raising money for the project, and Wednesday's donations puts the group approximately $135,000 away from its goal.
"It shows that they believe in the playground like we believe in the playground for the kids, for everybody," The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area President Serena Jacobs said.
"And their donation is about half of what we're raising so they have pushed us over the edge, and we hopefully will get the rest of this funded very quickly."
The half-acre plot of land where the playground will be built, sits behind Overdale Elementary, in Hillview. The City of Hillview will lease the land from Bullitt County Schools, according to Jacobs.
The flooring of the playground will be rubber, so wheelchairs can easily move about. The project also will include a wheelchair swing, wheelchair merry-go-round, ramps up to the play place and sensory activities.
The playground could break ground in the summer, depending on when the group meets its fundraising goal.
To learn more, or to donate to the project, click here.
