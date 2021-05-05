LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More cities are building inclusive playgrounds that encourage children of all abilities to play together.
While Elizabethtown's park is under construction, the Hillview community still help to make theirs a reality.
"Imagine a world where all children can play on a playground with no barriers," said Serena Jacobs of The Arc of The Greater Louisville Area, who is spearheading the effort to build an inclusive playground behind the Hillview Community Center.
"It has a wheelchair swing. It has ramps so that the children can go up and play alongside the other children, instead of sitting on the ground, waiting for their friends to come down," she said.
A similar playground, "Funtopia," is in the works in Elizabethtown.
"It's not for some kids or certain kids, it's for all the kids. It's for all the kids of the community, and it's for all the parents of the community," said Amy Inman, spokeswoman for the City of Elizabethtown.
The playground is 95% ADA accessible with sensory panels for those with autism.
"If your child goes to the top of the slide and gets anxious about that, there are sensory panels up there," said Inman. "They're able to take time, kinda calm themselves down, and then go on down the slide and enjoy that."
The playground is not only for kids, but for parents, too.
"We are really close to Fort Knox, and our veterans are a vital part of this community. A lot of times, veterans who've given the ultimate sacrifice come back home to be parents, but maybe they're disabled now," said Inman. "So now this park will enable them to come with their child and enjoy the park."
Elizabethtown's Funtopia park will be ready by the fall, but Hillview still needs to raise over $500,000 dollars for theirs.
"We accept checks, we accept Venmo or PayPal, and we're looking for sponsors for the playground," said Jacobs.
If you'd like to help build Hillview's inclusive playground, email thearcgreaterlouisvillearea@gmail.com or sajacobs1571@gmail.com. The organization is also accepting donations via Venmo at thearc-greaterlou and Paypal through thearcgreaterlouisvillearea@gmail.com.
Checks can also be mailed to: Kendyl & Friends, 177 Travis Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.
