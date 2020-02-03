LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Broadway hit musical Hamilton will return to Louisville.
Broadway Across America and the Kentucky Center announced Monday morning that the award-winning musical will return as part of the 2020-2021 season.
The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2020-2021 season when ticket packages go on sale March 12, according to Broadway Across America.
Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the return Louisville engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.
More information about the 2020-2021 season will be announced on March 12.
