LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, in Santa Claus, Indiana, is ringing in its 78th season with two re-tracked coasters and new food items.
Starting Saturday Holiday World will be open to the public on weekends, and its adjacent waterpark, Splashin' Safari, will open May 20.
A big change this year been seen at the register. In an effort to speed up transactions, Holiday World will accept only plastic in 2023.
People who prefer cash will have the option of using several kiosks throughout the park to convert their cash to a prepaid gift card. The switch will allow faster and smoother operations and increase security, according to a news release from park officials.
"We're always looking for ways to improve our Guests’ experience,” Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications and fourth-generation owner of Holiday World, said in a news release. "Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time."
Here are the cards that will be accepted:
- Discover
- Master Card
- Visa
- HoliCash
- New in 2023: ReadyCARD, available through our cash-to-card kiosks
All locations in the parks will accept regular credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash, and ReadyCARD. Learn more about loading cash on a card by visiting HolidayWorld.com/Cashless.
